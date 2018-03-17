Robert Downey, Jr. Dons Skintight Green Onesie — See How the Stars Celebrated St. Patrick's Day

Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

On Saturday, celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Pink, Nick Lachey, Brandi Glanville, and Busy Philipps shared photos of their celebrations.

While the day is in honor of the Feast of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland, it’s culturally become a day when people dress in green and kick back a pint of beer (or two).

For most stars, though, the day was a family affair.

Pink and Carey Hart celebrated by giving 6½-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 14-month-old son Jameson Moon a pair of St. Patty’s Day headpieces — Willow, a sparkly green bow and Jameson, a festive leprechaun hat.

“One’s sick and one’s tired,” Hart, 42, captioned an Instagram photo of his two tiny tots. “Happy St. paddy’s day 🍀 #GreenBeerMePlease.”

Their celebration was extra special, as the parents had staged green leprechaun footprints all over their bathroom and dining table.

“Did anyone catch their leprechaun?” Pink, 38, wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos of the scene.

Philipps, 38, showed off her youngest daughter Cricket’s cute green clover dress and cardigan combo on Instagram — an outfit the 4-year-old tot insisted she have.

“Had to go buy Cricket a green outfit for St Patrick’s Day because she informed me, ‘If I don’t wear green, Mama, the Leprechauns will bite me in the face,’ ” Philipps explained in her caption.

It didn’t stop there. “Then she told [husband Marc Silverstein]. ‘You know if you don’t wear green, the leprechauns will bite your finger off.’ I DONT KNOW WHERE SHE IS GETTING HER LEPRECHAUN INFO FROM BUT ITS FREAKING ME OUT.”

Married at First Sight‘s Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner made their 6-month-old daughter Henley‘s first St. Patrick’s Day extra special with a family photoshoot.

“Gracie’s FIRST St. Patrick’s day weekend!🍀” Otis, 31, said on Instagram on Friday. “This is random, but seeing her look up and smile as we kiss makes me so happy. To know she is growing up in a home where she witnesses a loving, respectful, kind daddy who makes mommy laugh.☺ And a mommy who falls more in love with her daddy everyday makes my heart happy. Anyone who grew up with the opposite knows exactly what I mean.💘 Happy St. Patrick’s Day!💚”

She got even more festive on Saturday, with a gallery of outtakes of her family.

“Happy St. Patrick’s day!!!🍀” she wrote. “Henley’s first #stpatricksday has been so fun! Daddy got matching bows & mommy got matching tutus … Doug thinks his matching bows are cuter buuuut no way!🙅🏻‍♀️ Tutus for the win! Haha! What do you guys think?! Vote in comments below (and please pick tutus)!😛 Haha! PS these are seriously the best dollar store finds!🍀😂 #happystpatricksday #firststpatricksday”

Meanwhile, stars like Lachey, Glanville, and Downey Jr. partied solo.

Lachey, 44, dressed up in festive leprechaun gear for his selfie, writing “Follow me to the💰🌈 #happystpatricksday.”

Glanville, 45, hung in camouflage in the woods — toasting with coffee instead of alcohol.

And Downey Jr.? Well he took it to the next level, wearing a spandex green bodysuit with white clovers, white sneakers, and a matching green hat.

“Embracing green this St. Paddy’s Day. #happystpaddysday,” she wrote.