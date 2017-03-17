Celebrity

Look of the Irish: 13 Hot Guys from the Emerald Isle

Niall Horan! Michael Fassbender! Collin Farrell! Kiss them – they’re Irish

By @alisonbrooke

Posted on

More

1 of 13

 

JAMIE DORNAN

The Fifty Shades of Grey star – who has mastered the American English accent and made it sexier than any actual American ever could – hails from Holywood, Northern Ireland … so clearly he was destined for Hollywood (and our hearts).

2 of 13

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

NIALL HORAN

One Direction's Irish stunner gets flack for his Irish accent from his former bandmates, but we think it's the cutest thing we've ever heard.

3 of 13

Can Nguyen/Retna

MICHAEL FASSBENDER

There's nothing shameful about crushing on this hunk, who grew up in southwestern Ireland after moving from Germany as a toddler. Before playing a troubled sex addict in Shame, Fassbender paid homage to his heritage in 2008's Hunger, a film about the 1981 Irish hunger strike.

4 of 13

Barry King/FilmMagic

COLIN FARRELL

To avoid being pinchable in all the wrong places, the Dublin-born actor prioritizes his workouts. "I actually like the gym," he's said.

5 of 13

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

PIERCE BROSNAN

How does James Bond always manage to stay out of trouble? He has the luck of the Irish on his side! Although Brosnan portrayed Agent 007 four times between 1995 and 2002, PEOPLE's 2001 pick for the year's Sexiest Man Alive would probably rather go for a pint than a shaken martini.

6 of 13

WENN

CHRIS O'DOWD

Kristen Wiig was one lucky lady when she snagged o'dorable Officer Nathan Rhodes, played by O'Dowd, in 2011's Bridesmaids. "I went in [the audition] and did it with an American accent," the University College Dublin dropout, who later coupled up with Maya Rudolph in Friends with Kids, said of the role.

7 of 13

Retna

LIAM NEESON

Neeson sure knows how to throw back a Guinness — he operated a forklift for the Irish brewery before his screen career took off! From Schindler's List (1993) to Taken (2008), he's a big-screen veteran … and an all-around big guy. At 6'4", Neeson's no leprechaun.

8 of 13

StarTraks

JONATHAN RHYS MEYERS

He'd be kissable even if he weren't Irish – and he still attracts admirers even after admitting he's "not a romantic guy at all" in a 2009 interview. "I don't believe in dinner for two by the ocean … that version of romance," the Dublin-born star explained.

9 of 13

Dave M. Benett/Getty

ALLEN LEECH

The south Dublin native settled just fine into Downton Abbey, winning hearts as chauffeur-turned-journalist Tom Branson.

10 of 13

Ethan Miller/Getty

HOZIER

We'd start praying if we were guaranteed that Hozier would come kneel down beside us. The bluesy "Take Me to Church" singer is one of the hottest Irishmen in the music game. 

11 of 13

 

KENNETH BRANAGH

Branagh, who hails from Northern Ireland, gave an Oscar-nod-worthy performance in 2011's My Week with Marilyn playing acting legend Laurence Olivier. Although he moved to England at 9, he summed up his heritage in 1994: "I feel more Irish than English," he said.

12 of 13

PR Photos

CILLIAN MURPHY

Shamrock 'n' roll! The Douglas, Ireland-born actor began his career playing guitar and singing in several rock bands long before his dreamy appearance in 2010's Inception. The blue-eyed Murphy also played Rachel McAdams's worst nightmare in 2005's Red Eye.

13 of 13

Tim Whitby/Getty

MARTIN MCCANN

He was hotter than shepherd's pie when he went shirtless in 2010's The Pacific. That same year, the Northern Ireland native teamed up with fellow Irishman Liam Neeson for the action flick Clash of the Titans.

See Also

More

More