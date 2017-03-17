Kris Jenner Celebrates Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday: 'I Am So Proud of the Man You Have Become'
Celebrity
Look of the Irish: 13 Hot Guys from the Emerald Isle
Niall Horan! Michael Fassbender! Collin Farrell! Kiss them – they’re Irish
By Alison Schwartz•@alisonbrooke
Posted on
1 of 13
JAMIE DORNAN
The Fifty Shades of Grey star – who has mastered the American English accent and made it sexier than any actual American ever could – hails from Holywood, Northern Ireland … so clearly he was destined for Hollywood (and our hearts).
2 of 13
NIALL HORAN
One Direction's Irish stunner gets flack for his Irish accent from his former bandmates, but we think it's the cutest thing we've ever heard.
3 of 13
MICHAEL FASSBENDER
There's nothing shameful about crushing on this hunk, who grew up in southwestern Ireland after moving from Germany as a toddler. Before playing a troubled sex addict in Shame, Fassbender paid homage to his heritage in 2008's Hunger, a film about the 1981 Irish hunger strike.
4 of 13
COLIN FARRELL
To avoid being pinchable in all the wrong places, the Dublin-born actor prioritizes his workouts. "I actually like the gym," he's said.
5 of 13
PIERCE BROSNAN
How does James Bond always manage to stay out of trouble? He has the luck of the Irish on his side! Although Brosnan portrayed Agent 007 four times between 1995 and 2002, PEOPLE's 2001 pick for the year's Sexiest Man Alive would probably rather go for a pint than a shaken martini.
6 of 13
CHRIS O'DOWD
Kristen Wiig was one lucky lady when she snagged o'dorable Officer Nathan Rhodes, played by O'Dowd, in 2011's Bridesmaids. "I went in [the audition] and did it with an American accent," the University College Dublin dropout, who later coupled up with Maya Rudolph in Friends with Kids, said of the role.
7 of 13
LIAM NEESON
Neeson sure knows how to throw back a Guinness — he operated a forklift for the Irish brewery before his screen career took off! From Schindler's List (1993) to Taken (2008), he's a big-screen veteran … and an all-around big guy. At 6'4", Neeson's no leprechaun.
8 of 13
JONATHAN RHYS MEYERS
He'd be kissable even if he weren't Irish – and he still attracts admirers even after admitting he's "not a romantic guy at all" in a 2009 interview. "I don't believe in dinner for two by the ocean … that version of romance," the Dublin-born star explained.
9 of 13
ALLEN LEECH
The south Dublin native settled just fine into Downton Abbey, winning hearts as chauffeur-turned-journalist Tom Branson.
10 of 13
HOZIER
We'd start praying if we were guaranteed that Hozier would come kneel down beside us. The bluesy "Take Me to Church" singer is one of the hottest Irishmen in the music game.
11 of 13
KENNETH BRANAGH
Branagh, who hails from Northern Ireland, gave an Oscar-nod-worthy performance in 2011's My Week with Marilyn playing acting legend Laurence Olivier. Although he moved to England at 9, he summed up his heritage in 1994: "I feel more Irish than English," he said.
12 of 13
CILLIAN MURPHY
Shamrock 'n' roll! The Douglas, Ireland-born actor began his career playing guitar and singing in several rock bands long before his dreamy appearance in 2010's Inception. The blue-eyed Murphy also played Rachel McAdams's worst nightmare in 2005's Red Eye.
13 of 13
MARTIN MCCANN
He was hotter than shepherd's pie when he went shirtless in 2010's The Pacific. That same year, the Northern Ireland native teamed up with fellow Irishman Liam Neeson for the action flick Clash of the Titans.
See Also
More
Kris Jenner Celebrates Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday: 'I Am So Proud of the Man You Have Become'
Julie Andrews Reveals the Advice She'd Give to Her Younger Self: 'Nothing You Do in Life Is Wasted'
More
Gwen Stefani Trolls Blake Shelton on Twitter, Plus See How Emma Watson’s Style Has Changed
PHOTOS: How The World Celebrates St. Patrick's Day
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
Kris Jenner Celebrates Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday: 'I Am So Proud of the Man You Have Become'