Duke and Duchess Spiedi? Spencer Pratt's Surprising Connection to the British Royal Family

Will Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag‘s offspring one day be on the playground with Prince George and Princess Charlotte? It’s not totally out of the question.

The Hills alum’s sister (and fellow star on the hit MTV series) Stephanie Pratt was once linked to Spencer Matthews, the reality star brother of Pippa Middleton‘s soon-to-be husband, James Matthews.

The tangled web starts with Stephanie’s first appearance on popular U.K. series Made in Chelsea, on which she’s now a main character.

In 2013, Stephanie connected with Made in Chelsea star Matthews, and the two embarked on a whirlwind, four-month romance.

Addressing the end of the short-lived relationship in a Daily Mail blog at the time, Matthews shared, “The reason for the split is largely down to the fact that we moved far too fast from the dating stage to the living-together stage.”

Stephanie however, revealed on the show that Matthews had cheated.

While the pair have both moved on, they continued to appear on the series. Stephanie has also become something of a regular reality TV guest across the pond, appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebs Go Dating.

Now, Matthews’ older brother James is set to wed Middleton on May 20.

The wedding will be held at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, and, according to multiple outlets, features a small guest list. (Kate, William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will all be involved.) Though Matthews will likely serve as best man, it’s unlikely that any of his reality star pals made the cut.

Still – the surprising connections mean that there’s just five degrees of separation between dad-to-be Spencer and Princess Kate!