Sonja Morgan Caused Million Dollar Listing's Josh Flagg to Have a Huge Gash on His Face on Day of His Wedding

Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan played a part in causing her friend and Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg to sustain a pretty serious pre-wedding injury.

Earlier in September at Flagg’s pre-wedding dinner in Los Angeles, Morgan, 53, was responsible for Flagg falling on his face, which resulted in a sizable gash on his forehead.

But Flagg, 32, isn’t complaining.

“Sonja and I have been great friends for many years, and any wounds she may or may not have inflicted on me are well welcomed,” Flagg told Page Six. “I love her dearly.”

Morgan claims the incident happened when Flagg fell over while trying to look at Morgan’s necklace after too many drinks — and that he left her no choice but to literally grab him by his privates.

“We’d all had dinner first It was several sources and wines at Tao, then we went over to the Beverly Hills Hotel, where everybody was staying,” Morgan explained. “We were all hanging out, and Josh leaned over to look at my diamond-and-pearl necklace, but he unfortunately tripped over and I had to literally catch him by his b—s.”

“He’s a tiny thing so it wasn’t hard. He may have banged his head, but it wasn’t bad,” Morgan added. “He had a little nick on his face, but if you look at the wedding pictures, he was fine and he looks great.”

In a touching photo Morgan posted on Instagram of her and Flagg ahead of his wedding she wrote, “My last kiss with my dear friend Josh as a single man before he gets married to the lovely Bobby. Beautiful seated dinner and dancing for family and out-of-town guests at the parents home last evening. Thank you for sharing the love!”

Flagg proposed to Bobby Boyd last summer in Paris and the two wed at a Jewish wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on Sept. 9.

“Bobby and I are truly over the moon happy,” Flagg told PEOPLE shortly after the proposal. “Very seldom do couples share what Bobby and I share. What makes our partnership complete is we are most importantly best friends. We are both extremely happy and excited for the next chapter.”