Sofia Vergara on Celebrating Joe Manganiello's Birthday: 'I Love That He's Getting Old'

Like a fine wine, Joe Manganiello just gets better with age.

During an appearance on Monday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sofia Vergara opened up about her husband’s recent birthday bash — and why she loved watching him ring in the big 4-0.

“It was great,” she gushed. “It wasn’t that big — it was only like, 150 people — but it was fun for him.”

“He did what he wanted to do,” she continued. “He only allowed me to do a little bit of decoration, nothing crazy. I just got balloons, flowers and the cake, and he took care of the rest. He had a band from the ’80s, and he had good food and alcohol and all his friends.”

Vergara, 44, said she had a “great time” and loved spending time with her hubby’s pals.

“I love to see him happy,” she said, adding, “and I love that he’s getting old!”

Manganiello’s “Joechella”-themed party, which took place on Jan. 13 at the W Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles, featured a special performance from rock/glam metal band Steel Panther — and the actor even jumped on stage himself for a few songs.

The next day, the Magic Mike XXL star took to Instagram to share plenty of pictures from the evening, including a few adorable shots with Vergara.

The best part? His Van Halen-inspired cake — because that one is timeless.

