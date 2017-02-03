Smile, Manolo! Sofia Vergara Shares Incredible Throwback Pic of Her 24-Year Old Son as a Tot

Sofia Vergara‘s handsome 24-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara has made a splash in recent years, walking Hollywood’s hottest red carpets arm and arm with his mom.

But it wasn’t long ago that the Venezuelan-born Modern Family star had Manolo in her arms as a newborn baby.

The 44-year-old actress shared an epic throwback of her and Manolo on Thursday with her 11.4 million Instagram followers. The pic — appearing to be grabbed from a video recording — shows a young Sofia bottle-feeding her infant.

“#tbt” she captioned the shot, adding a crying-face emoji.

#tbt😂 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Manolo, who appeared in a spread in Paper magazine in December, was also feeling nostalgic on Thursday. He posted a photo of himself from back in the day — when, as he wrote, “flossing was really easy.”

The pic shows a young Manolo smiling wide — and missing his front tooth.

#TB to when flossing was really easy #TBT #HappyGroundhogDay A photo posted by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Esq. (@manologonzalezvergara) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:09am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Sofia Vergara Reveals Why She Didn’t Want to Date Joe Manganiello

The mother/son duo are incredibly close — a tight bond formed throughout the years of Sofia raising Manolo as a single mom.

She married her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, at 18, and the pair welcomed Manolo two years later. The couple split in 1993.

“I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could,” she previously told PEOPLE.

Now, her little boy is a grown man, Sofia said she savors every flattering remark someone makes about him.

“Every time people compliment me about my son, it is very rewarding,” she revealed. “When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.”