Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting into the holiday spirit.

Over the weekend, the cute couple headed to producer Jennifer Klein’s annual holiday party and entered the fête hand-in-hand, an onlooker tells PEOPLE. On his way in, the Magic Mike XXL actor picked up a blood orange Health-Ade Kombucha drink from a customized air stream.

Meanwhile, long-time BFFs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough arrived together looking chic in black cocktail dresses. The stars dug into the See’s Candies buffet and posed for photos inside with actor Taye Diggs, who “danced up a storm” with Sanaa Lathan.

Maciel/BACKGRID

“Always & Forever,” the Dancing with the Stars judge captioned photos of herself and Dobrev on Instagram.

Tis the season. May the holiday parties begin …❄️☃️❄️ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:06pm PST

Lathan’s brother Tendaji Lathan served as deejay for the night and also hung out with his sister in the deejay booth, adds the onlooker.

Vergara and Manganiello weren’t the only couple to get festive. Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon fielded well-wishers about their hit film The Big Sick while new couple — and How to Get Away with Murder costars — Charlie Weber and Liza Weil were attached at the hip and snacked on Garrett Popcorn.

Their ABC network costars, including Scandal‘s Scott Foley, Tony Goldwyn, Darby Stanchfield and Bellamy Young (who stopped by Brooks Brothers‘ annual party to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital earlier in the day) took over the dance floor and stayed hydrated with Icelandic Glacial Water.

Partyyy season 🎄🎄🎄🎄 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

Other guests at the party sipped on Chloe wine and specialty Don Julio cocktails and Suja Juice while snacking from a Chipotle taco bar, Baked by Melissa cupcakes, Jeni’s Ice Cream, gingerbread BarkTHINS and Pasta Chips.

On her way out, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz took home a six-pack of Health-Ade while other guests warmed up with Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf coffee and hot cocoa.