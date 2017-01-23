'Good Wife' Sofia Vergara Bundles Up to Attend Steelers Game with Football Fanatic Joe Manganiello

#HereWeGo #thegoodwife😬✨✨✨ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Sofia Vergara earned some brownie points this weekend.

On Sunday, the Modern Family star braved the Massachusetts cold to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots game as both teams vied for a spot at the 2017 Super Bowl.

“#HereWeGo #thegoodwife,” she jokingly captioned a picture of herself bundled up in a puffy Steelers jacket and striped scarf, looking a little less than enthused.

Her Steelers superfan hubby Joe Manganiello, meanwhile, was fired up for the big game, taking to Instagram to share photos of him, his brother and some pals decked out in their team’s gear.

Hats for feet… keep feet warm. Gracias #SteelCityCotton #HereWeGo @steelers A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Let's go @Steeler Nation! #HereWeGo A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

#HereWeGo @Steelers @NFL #AFCChampionship #ARMAGEDDON A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Though the Steelers ultimately lost to the Patriots 36-17, that likely won’t stop Pittsburgh-native Manganiello from being their No. 1 fan.

“He’s not a fan. He’s, like, obsessed,” Vergara, 44, said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September. “He’s like a sick person. … I think it’s one of the most important things in his life. It’s not just football, it’s the Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers.”

The actress also revealed that Manganiello, 40, has an entire section in his closet dedicated to Steelers gear and has purposely swapped her thermos, pens and even nail file with Steelers-inspired options.

“After two years, it’s like he’s brainwashed me,” she added. “I have no choice. I’m always fighting with him because sometimes I arrive home when the season starts and even when he’s alone to watch the game, he’s in his whole outfit. … I’ve learned to accept it, but at the beginning it was kind of weird.”