Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Hold Hands as They Jet Out of Los Angeles Together

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick continue to take their relationship on the road!

On Saturday, the happy couple was spotted holding hands as they caught a flight out of Los Angeles at LAX airport.

Richie was seen wearing a black leather jacket over a black tank top that she tucked into a pair of distressed denim jeans. She accessorized the look with black boots and sunglasses. Meanwhile Disick, 34, dressed down in a matching blue Adidas tracksuit — a brand which Richie is currently the face of — with white sneakers and sunglasses.

The 19-year-old documented the plane ride on her Instagram story, alongside a photo of her watching what appeared to be an instructional safety video. On the photo, Richie wrote the word “Italy,” suggesting that was where the couple was headed.

However, 10 hours later, she posted another picture from an airplane labeled “Frankfurt,” a city in Germany.

In the time since confirming their romance last month, Disick and Richie haven’t wasted any time packing on the PDA.

Earlier in October, the two were aboard a private plane together when a pal snapped a photo of them holding hands and kissing, which Richie added to her Instagram stories.

The on-camera make out is just the latest in a string of photos they’ve shared of each other on social media.

Last week, the two heavily documented their trip to Punta Mita, Mexico, while a source told PEOPLE that Sofia has been referring to Disick as “her boyfriend” and “thinks he’s the best.”

The couple first sparked romance speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Sofia — who previously dated Justin Bieber — adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”

The relationship has raised a few eyebrows, and a source recently told PEOPLE that Sofia’s father Lionel Richie isn’t too pleased about it.

“He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” said the source of the American Idol judge’s reaction. “He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

The insider also said Sofia is “much more invested in the relationship” than Disick, who shares three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38.

“Scott isn’t treating this as a long-term relationship whatsoever,” said the source. “He is just having fun. Sofia wanted commitment from him, so he committed to be her ‘boyfriend.’ “

The source added, “He still has Kourtney at the top of his mind all the time, and he is still texting and flirting with other girls. Sofia is very young and naive and doesn’t know what she’s in for. She feels like she’s in the in-crowd right now and loves that Scott has swagger and money and that he loves to travel and party.”