Stars on Ice! Martha Stewart, Hoda Kotb, Mia Farrow and More Celebs Hunker Down for the March Storm

March is certainly making good on its promise to be “in like a lion,” and celebrities are welcoming the late season winter snowstorm.

With the snow falling steadily in the Northeast, many stars were happy to hunker down inside for a relaxing day.

Hoda Kotb captured a snow day at home in the Big Apple with her new daughter, Haley Joy, with slow-motion footage of the falling snowflakes.

“Snow-slow-mo,” she captioned the whimsical video.

Snow-slow-mo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

Mia Farrow also shared a picturesque image of the winter weather, simply captioning the scene “snowstorm.”

After a fairly calm winter, Martha Stewart was ready to break out her new winter equipment.

“My new Polaris with plow did a pretty good plowing job this morning but now all roads have to be done again!!!!” she wrote of the continuing snowfall.

My new Polaris with plow did a pretty good plowing job this morning but now all roads have to be done again!!!! pic.twitter.com/B0KOn6otw2 — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 14, 2017

Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives fame offered a peek outside the window of her New Jersey home, and shared her surprise at the winter wonderland happening less than a week away from the official start of spring.

March comes in like a lion & out like a lamb. #birthdaymonth #justlikeme A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

“This is crazy, it’s March,” she said in a video capturing the bed of snow covering her house.

“March comes in like a lion & out like a lamb,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #birthdaymonth and #justlikeme.

Simon Huck of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame documented the snowfall on a New York City street.

“Stella comin in cold,” he wrote, adding a snowman emoji.

Stella comin in cold ⛄️ A post shared by Simon Huck (@simonhuck) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Gigi Hadid and Josh Groban took to Twitter to share their excitement about the “storm day.”

“WAKE UP ITS A SNOW GLOBE,” Groban wrote.

STORM DAY ❄️❄️❄️☃️🍕🎨📺🌨🗽 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 14, 2017

WAKE UP ITS A SNOW GLOBE — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 14, 2017

Although Ewan McGregor was ready to promote Trainspotting 2 in New York, it seems the press couldn’t handle the snow. The actor shared photos of a hallway lined with empty chairs.

“T2 press day. NY. Where are the press though?” he wrote. “Well I am here!”

T2 press day. NY. Where are the press though? A post shared by Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Well I am here! @t2trainspotting NYC A post shared by Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

And now fat snow clusters…big ol flakes ❄️❄️❄️ A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee also braved the storm in an unusually quiet Times Square, sharing footage of the “big ol flakes” of snow falling.

Ahead of the snow, many celebrities braced for the storm with a bit of humor.

Stephen Colbert saw an opportunity to tie Storm Stella into a classic movie scene from A Streetcar Named Desire on Monday.

“Wow, tomorrow’s storm seems intense! Just check out this meteorologist,” the late night host captioned a gif of Marlon Brando’s character shouting for his wife in the 1952 film.

Wow, tomorrow's storm seems intense! Just check out this meteorologist. #StormStella pic.twitter.com/dMD9Hz1Ria — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 13, 2017

Kelly Ripa, an outspoken fan of warm weather, clearly wasn’t looking forward to the blizzard. She shared a photo of Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction on Instagram, writing, “Anticipation of this nor’easter got me like…….”

Anticipation of this nor'easter got me like……. A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Blizzard prep. #aVigilante ❄️ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Olivia Wilde celebrated a favorite snow day tradition early. She took advantage of the outdoors ahead of the impending storm to make s’mores over a fire.

“Blizzard prep,” she captioned the shot. “#aVigilante.”