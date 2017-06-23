The Story Behind Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s Beautiful Friendship

How did it come to be that Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, who are co-hosting the new VH1 cooking show Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, share one of the most enduring friendships in all of Hollywood?

They’re more alike than you might think — that is, if you were to superficially judge them by their self-styling and manner of speech, but we know you wouldn’t do that.

“My homegirl, Martha, and I have a special bond that goes back. We’re gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends,” Snoop told the Hollywood Reporter when their show was first announced. “Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!”

In addition to their shared values of entertainment, humor and accessible luxury, the two have a bond that goes back to 2008, when Snoop guest-starred on Stewart’s show, Martha, to help her whip up some mashed potatoes. The chemistry was instant and electric, and none of our lives would ever be the same again.

This moment marked the beginning of a years-long cultural exchange. As Stewart recently told PEOPLE, “I’ve learned a new vocabulary. I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary. It’s all those fo’ shizzles and everything else.”

After the 2008 segment, Stewart took to her blog to write up what she’d learned.

“He and his posse add ‘izzles’ onto the ends of words,” she wrote. “It’s kind of a code, or a way of communicating so that others won’t know what they’re talking about. Example: fo’ shizzle is how they say, for sure.”

Snoop and Stewart reconvened again on Martha to make green-colored brownies (and an unknowable number of marijuana references).

Fast-forward to 2014, when Stewart took part in Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” (“AMA”) series. In addition to confessing that she always takes a bath before and after sex, she admitted wishing that she were better friends with the rapper when someone asked her what it was like being friends with him.

“I wish I were closer friends with Snoop Dogg,” she said, extending an invite to the rapper to come over for brownies. Sadly, nothing came of it … until 2015, when the two reconnected at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. Stewart later confessed to Seth Meyers that Snoop had gotten her high off of “big fat” joints.

“I got high just sitting there,” she said. “Snoop had all those, you don’t call them joints, you call them something else. Big fat ones. We had to sit on the stage for four hours, and the secondary smoke is just as powerful as regular smoke. So I was totally high.”

In 2016, the duo appeared together on an episode of “$100,000 Pyramid” and seemed to be as connected as ever.

Now, the two are basically inseparable as they cook together on their show, which premiered in 2016 on VH1.

“It’s a cooking show with celebrity guests and lots of funny talk, silly games, and actual recipes,” Stewart told Architectural Digest. “And Snoop’s a good cook. Who would have thought? It’s a funny show.”

The good vibes are mutual.

“I’ve never met anyone like Martha Stewart,” Snoop told Rolling Stone. “When we come together, it’s a natural combination of love, peace and harmony.”