The Sisterhood Is Alive and Well! How the Cast Has Stayed Close All These Years
With rumors of a third installment on the way, see how Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera and Blake Lively have stayed close through the years
1 of 13
FAST FRIENDS
Call it a Hollywood happy ending: When The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants was first cast, the 2005 film's four young leads – Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn – had not all met one another, but they quickly grew close. "From the first film, we got along so well that we all try to get together whenever we're in the same city," Lively said on Good Morning America in 2008.
2 of 13
TABLE FOR FOUR
True to Lively's word, the fabulous foursome gathered 'round over drinks at NYLON magazine's 2007 music issue concert in New York City.
3 of 13
GROWING ... TOGETHER
All four actresses signed on to reprise their roles in the movie's 2008 sequel, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2. A memorable cliff-jumping scene was written into the script – after the group took a spontaneous leap together in real life. "It is rare, we've always said that," Bledel told GMA of the quartet's tight friendship.
4 of 13
SWEET DEAL
"It feels like we sort of become our characters," Tamblyn (pictured here enjoying some "late night chocolate" with Bledel on Traveling Pants 2's set) told CNN in 2008. "We just fall right into them because we are such close friends in real life, all of us."
5 of 13
WORDS WITH FRIENDS
To celebrate the 2009 publication of Tamblyn's book of poetry, Bang Ditto, Bledel and Ferrera came out to New York City's Bowery Poetry Club to show their support for their sister scribe.
6 of 13
AMERICA GETS MARRIED
When Ferrera wed Ryan Piers Williams in June 2011, the sisterhood came together (and sat together!) to witness the nuptials in New York.
7 of 13
ONE LOVE
Ferrera and Bledel – both activists as well as actresses – both joined the ONE campaign, traveling together to learn about the non-profit's female-focused anti-poverty efforts in Honduras.
8 of 13
AND AMBER GETS MARRIED!
Tamblyn and comedian David Cross tied the knot Oct. 7, 2012, in what The Roots' Questlove (who deejayed) called "the most awesome wedding ever." Ferrera, Bledel and Lively (who brought along husband Ryan Reynolds) all joined the autumnal celebration.
9 of 13
SELFIE SISTERHOOD
Lively and Tamblyn rang in 2016 together, joined by Ferrera and Bledel, of course.
10 of 13
GIRLIE GET-TOGETHERS
The gang reunited for 4th of July 2016. "There"s a strong chance there might be a third," Lively told PEOPLE's Jess Cagle of the possibility of filming another Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. "The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours."
11 of 13
MAKE AMERICA FERRERA AGAIN
With the 2016 election drawing near, Tamblyn (as Donald Trump) and Ferrera (as a very concerned citizen) teamed up for an episode of Lip Sync Battle. The disturbing performance was somehow a very sweet reminder of their enduring friendship.
12 of 13
BABY ON THE WAY
When news broke that Tamblyn was pregnant with her first child (a girl!), Lively took to Instagram to express how excited she was, posting a side-by-side shot of Tamblyn with her mother and Lively with Tamblyn. "So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be," the actress captioned the photos.
13 of 13
PROTEST PALS
Tamblyn attended both the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., and its sister march in New York City. In D.C. she met up with Ferrera, while in Manhattan she snapped a selfie with Lively.
