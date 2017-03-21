FAST FRIENDS

Call it a Hollywood happy ending: When The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants was first cast, the 2005 film's four young leads – Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn – had not all met one another, but they quickly grew close. "From the first film, we got along so well that we all try to get together whenever we're in the same city," Lively said on Good Morning America in 2008.