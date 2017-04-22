From Coffee Shop Barista to Hollywood Stardom: Unforgettable's Bad Boy Shares His Journey to Stardom

Simon Kassianides was ready for a change.

The University of Edinburgh graduate had been planning on a career in finance, but when that didn’t feel fulfilling to him the Brit decided to open an organic, fair-trade coffee shop.

“I had the shop for about a year and a half, a producer would come in and we would talk about movies,” says Kassianides. “One day he just said, ‘Why don’t you come make coffee on set?’ ”

From there, Kassianides — whose parents are Greek — began working as an office and production assistant.

“While doing that I was spotted,” he says. “So I decided to go to drama school. I was there for a month or two when an agent saw me rehearsing and offered to represent me.”

“My first gig was on the West End with Woody Harrelson doing The Night of the Iguana by Tennessee Williams,” says Kassiandes. “That led to steady steady TV and film work and [a role as Vesper’s boyfriend in Quantum of Solace,] which brought me to the States and now I’ve worked consistently here for the last few years.”

Now the actor stars in Unforgettable opposite Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson.

“I don’t play the best guy,” says Kassianides, who plays a devious man from Dawson’s character’s past. “But getting to work on this with such an amazing cast was incredible. It was an amazing environment to create in.”

But even as his star continues to rise in Hollywood, Kassianides hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

“I can still make a a great cappuccino,” he says with a laugh.

Unforgettable is now in theaters.