17 People Reveal the Things Their Significant Others Hid from Them Until Way Later in the Relationship

It’s impossible to know everything about a person before embarking on a committed relationship.

But sometimes, the secrets people keep from their partners — from deep-seated pineapple aversions to major debt — don’t surface until years later.

Here are 17 stories from Reddit users who were completely blindsided by their partners.

1. “She hadn’t done her taxes in three years because it made her anxious. Turns out she was owed $7,000 from the government.”

2. “One of my exes waited months to tell me that her godparents (that she lived with) were actually her ex-boyfriend’s parents. I actually didn’t mind it until he moved back in.”

3. “When I was in college, I had no money and shaggy hair, so I was wandering around the dorms looking for someone who knew how to cut hair. A cute girl overheard me and said, “Hey, I know how to cut hair!” She gave me a haircut in the hallway and then asked if I wanted to go to Steak ‘n Shake. I said sure. It’s been 13 years, we’re married and she still gives me haircuts. About two years into the relationship, she confessed that she had no idea how to cut hair but really wanted an excuse to hang out with me.”

4. “I just found out that he’s scared of snails and slugs after almost 13 years of marriage.”

5. “I found out that she was married before (to help someone get a green card). She doesn’t know that I know.”

6. “My girlfriend swoops her hair over her left eye. I thought it was just an emo hairstyle until I found out she is blind in one eye.”

7. “Well, I’m the one that hid something from her: That I was a smoker. It got to a point where I’d hidden it that long that to admit it would be pretty much lying by omission, and I really liked her. And that’s the story of how I quit smoking.”

8. “He could do magic tricks. We were together for 13 years, and one day he pulls out a deck of cards and says, ‘Pick a card, any card.’ He got my card and everything, just as smooth as can be.”

9. “After we were married (and dated for three years prior), my husband turns a restaurant napkin into an origami crane. This guy is not suave at all, just a typical awkward engineer. I am completely baffled as to why he didn’t try to impress me with this at the beginning!”

10. “That he hates sheets. About four years into the relationship he proclaimed that sheets wrap around him when he sleeps and he refuses to use them anymore. Apparently he’s always hated sheets, but just never mentioned it.”

11. “When I was younger, my group of friends had this tradition of messing with people who passed out. One night I noticed there were a lot of people passed out, so I started bingo daubing everyone on the forehead. Then I realized I was the only one awake. Not only that, but I had bingo daubed the forehead of a girl I really liked. I didn’t want her to get pissed off at me for stamping her forehead, so I concluded, in my drunken stupor, that I had no other choice than to stamp myself … so I did. Years went by, and it was always a mystery who had done it to everyone. The girl I liked at that party has been my girlfriend for several years now, and I finally decided to come clean. She thought it was hilarious.”

12. “It took me four years to tell my now wife I do not like my sandwiches cut in half … she still brings it up.”

13. “I don’t know if she ‘hid’ it or just didn’t discuss it. But I didn’t learn of her massive student loan debt until we were engaged.”

14. “My mom told me a few years ago that on her first date with my dad they went out for pizza. My mom’s favorite is ham and pineapple, and my dad says, ‘Great, I love pineapple on pizza!’ Fast forward years and years of my dad eating ham and pineapple, he finally confesses that he hates it.”

15. “He actually bought his favorite sweatshirt from Walmart. At first he told me Costco cause he thought it made him sound a little classier.”

16. “His eldest daughter. I learned about her three months into our relationship.”

17. “Her knack for writing sexual fan fiction about members of 5SOS and One Direction.”

All stories have been edited from Reddit for length and clarity.