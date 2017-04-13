Sienna Miller Dismisses Brad Pitt Romance Rumors as ‘Silly’

Sienna Miller is paying no attention to the rumors that she is dating Brad Pitt.

The actress was recently seen having dinner with Pitt and the rest of the Lost City of Z cast in Los Angeles after film’s premiere last week, but Miller told Page Six at a screening of the film Tuesday that there is nothing going on between her and the newly single producer.

“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly,” the actress told the paper.

The film was co-produced by Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment company. The actor stepped out for his first public appearance since the Golden Globes at the film’s L.A. premiere last week.

Though he’s been spotted running errands and attending charity events recently, Pitt’s last red carpet appearance was in November 2016, when he traveled to London for the premiere of his film Allied. He also presented the film Moonlight at the Golden Globes in January, but did not walk the carpet prior to the awards show.

The father of six has been rocking a new look lately as he’s slimmed down and started sporting a beard paired with a shorter haircut.

The Lost City of Z hits theaters April 14 and expands on April 21, while Pitt next stars in Netflix’s War Machine, out May 26.