Shia LaBeouf to Spend a Month Alone in a Finland Cabin for Art Project

Shia LaBeouf is exiling himself.

For his next trick, the actor-turned-performance artist will spend a month living alone in a cabin in the remote Lapland region of Finland, the Associated Press reports. His only form of communication with the outside world will come via text message to visitors of a Helsinki museum.

The project, called #ALONETOGETHER, is set to include Nastja Ronkko and Luke Turner, the other two members of his art collective. Beginning Wednesday, all three will begin living alone in separate cabins in Finland.

Visitors to the Kiasama museum in Helsinki can communicate with LaBeouf, Ronkko and Turner via text message. The three can respond to visitors but can not speak to each other.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a LaBeouf project without a livestream. A video feed on the museum’s website will offer a view of museum guests and their text exchanges with the group.

This is the latest in a series of bizarre art projects LaBeouf has undertaken with his collective. In January, the actor was arrested after getting into an alleged altercation at his anti-Donald Trump livestream in New York.

LaBeouf’s isolation project comes on the heels of the disappointing release of his latest film, Man Down, which sold just one ticket during it’s U.K. opening weekend.