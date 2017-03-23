He's Back — Again! Shia LaBeouf and His Collaborators Move Their Trump Art Project Overseas

Third time’s the charm?

After both the New York and New Mexico locations of the anti-Trump art installation HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US were shut down, Shia LaBeouf and his collaborators Rönkkö & Turner announced on Wednesday that they were relaunching the project overseas.

The livestream protest has been moved to the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology (FACT) in Liverpool, U.K.

“Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist,” the trio said in a statement on FACT’s website. “We are proud to be continuing the project at FACT, an arts centre at the heart of the community.”

A few changes have been made to the project at the new location. Rather than the title statement “He Will Not Divide Us” appearing on a wall, it is now displayed on a flag.

The current plan is for the flag to be continuously livestreamed from FACT on hewillnotdivide.us for four years, or the duration of the 45th presidency of the United States.

On Feb. 23, LaBeouf announced that the livestream had been shut down from its Albuquerque, New Mexico, location after gunshots were reported the area.

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

The project moved to New Mexico after The Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, where the installation had originally been set up, pulled the plug on the project, calling it an “ongoing public safety hazard.”

Launched on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20, the performance-art project encouraged people to repeat the phrase “He will not divide us” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the museum. Participants were encouraged to repeat the phrase as many times and for as long as they wanted.