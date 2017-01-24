Sherri Shepherd Claims ‘Huge Victory’ amid ‘Frivolous’ Child Support Bid by Ex-Husband Lamar Sally

Sherri Shepherd has shared news of a “huge victory” in the child support case filed against her by ex-husband Lamar Sally.

A rep for the former The View co-host has confirmed to PEOPLE that a judge denied Sally’s request for an increase in child support payments for the couple’s son, Lamar Sally, Jr .

Sally’s request was filed in mid-December, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Shepherd and Sally’s 2-year-old — who was conceived using Sally’s sperm and a donor egg, meaning Shepherd does not have a genetic connection to the boy — was born in August 2014 after the couple broke up and has been raised since then by Sally. In November 2015, a Pennsylvania court of appeals upheld a lower court’s April decision that Shepherd’s name would remain on L.J’s birth certificate and that the actress must continue paying child support. The next month, Sally filed for a modification of child support due to Shepherd’s increased earnings, according to the court documents.

Now, a rep for Shepherd has said in a statement to PEOPLE: “Shepherd had a huge victory in the California family court. Sally and his counsel were humiliated as the judge flat out denied his request and politely asked Sally to be seated in the audience, away from counsel table so he could properly dispose of the matter.”

“The California judge agreed with Shepherd’s counsel Terry Levich Ross, Esq. and determined that by Sally’s own agreement in two separate legal judgments, New Jersey has exclusive and ongoing jurisdiction over this child support issue and all matters must be dealt with only in that state,” the statement reads. “The amount of child support Shepherd is currently paying her ex-husband is more than New Jersey has required her to pay, so if Sally wanted to revisit the matter in a New Jersey court he would likely face having his payments reduced substantially.”

The statement continued: “Shepherd now hopes that her ex will stop his frivolous attempts to get more money out of her and will seek gainful employment to take care of his child like any other capable parent.”

On Tuesday, Shepherd addressed the legal victory on social media — and suggested that Sally was attempting to capitalize on his son’s illness.

“For the record … I always offered to financially care for my ex-husband’s son. What he was demanding was not fair & allowed him to not work,” Shepherd wrote in the first of three tweets. “My ex-husband says he works part-time 20-30 hours a week. I work a min of 15-hours a day. I have always had to hustle to take care of mine.”

She continued: “Ex continues to say his son has a life threatening blood disorder (G6PD) it’s actually common amongst black males…my son Jeffrey also has it.”

“How many ex husbands does it take to get money from a single mom. Two. # dumb and # dumber # getalife # getajob,” she continued. “Sorry for all ex-husband tweets. I picked ‘em & accept consequences of bad choices …but never in my wildest dreams did I think they were.”

“Never a problem helping ex financially w his son … just wanted a fair decision and not made to pay an amount borne from greed and deception,” she later tweeted. “I rest my thumbs … time to put this mimosa down and log off twitter before ex hauls me back in court for making him look like a gold digger.”

Sally, who married Shepherd in Chicago in August 2011, filed for legal separation on May 2, 2014, according to L.A. Superior Court documents.

A rep for Sally did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.