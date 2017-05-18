Sharon Stone Tearfully Reveals Her Mother Became a Maid at 9 Years Old and Taught Her 'To Stand on Your Own Two Goddam Feet'

“She was given away to have a better life by being a maid in a local dentist’s home,” Stone, 59, said in her speech. “I was the first girl in my family who got to go to college, but I didn’t finish. We fell in a lot of complicated times in my family and I left. I wanted to go to New York, I wanted to pursue my dreams.”

Stone went on to say that Hilary Clinton’s groundbreaking run for president inspired her to take a look back at her life and realize that she “could be anything that I wanted to be.” Empowered by the realization, the actress finished her college degree online and recently got her diploma.

“What [Clinton] did meant so much to me, not just for me, but for my mother and my grandmother and my great-grandmother who had cleaned so many floors and scrubbed so many toilets and had been treated so sh—ly along the way,” she added.

FROM COINAGE: Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

Her story parallels her parents’ path to higher education, as Stone tearfully revealed that she shared a special moment with her mother later in life. “Both my mom and dad had 7th and 8th grade educations,” she said, “And my dad went back to school and my mom went back to school for her high school education and she graduated with my graduating class.”

The actress — who is a mother of three — opened up about what she learned from her mother growing up, recounting moments when men had tried to take advantage of her mom at the family’s store — and her mother stood up to them.

Stone also said she learned from her mother the value of being independent, but also admitted that her mom wasn’t necessarily loving throughout Stone’s childhood.