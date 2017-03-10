Celebrity

Photographic Evidence Birthday Girl Sharon Stone Has Discovered the Fountain of Youth

Plus, all the lessons the Basic Instinct actress has learned about aging through the years

By @gracegavilanes

Updated

More

1 of 13

Source: Sharon Stone/Instagram

SHE LOOKS REALLY GOOD IN A BIKINI …

You know, just casually emerging from the pool, rocking a slicked-back do and toned body. #Goals

2 of 13

AKM-GSI

… AND KNOWS IT

Forget all the other 20-something actresses currently frolicking on the beach – we're coveting the 59-year-old's trim figure, which Stone shows off in an animal-print two-piece.

3 of 13

Splash News

SHE'S FOND OF ONE-PIECE BATHING SUITS

And that doesn't make Stone any less sexy.

4 of 13

COLEMAN-RAYNER

SHE STUNS EVEN AFTER A LIGHT WORKOUT

Forget getting all sweaty and out-of-breath — the actress just glows after a volleyball game while filming scenes (in a tiny bikini no less) for A Little Something for Your Birthday.

5 of 13

Mark Abrahams

SHE ROCKED HER NUDE PHOTOSHOOT FOR HARPER'S BAZAAR

Despite looking flawless in her nude photo shoot for the September 2015 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Stone told the magazine she isn't trying to be perfect. "I'm aware that my ass looks like a bag of flapjacks," she said. "But I'm not trying to be the best-looking broad in the world. At a certain point you start asking yourself, 'What really is sexy?' It's not just the elevation of your boobs. It's being present and having fun and liking yourself enough to like the person that’s with you. If I believed that sexy was trying to be who I was when I did Basic Instinct, then we’d all be having a hard day today."

6 of 13

Emma McIntyre/Getty

SHE CREDITS HER GRACEFUL AGING TO A CHILL ATTITUDE

"I've stopped questioning everything, and that gives me a lot more room to breathe," she revealed to AARP The Magazine about enjoying her changing body, which she regularly flaunts on the beach. "I think it's just getting comfortable in yourself – in everything – but certainly the work."

7 of 13

C Flanigan/Getty

SHE'S A LITERAL ANGEL ON EARTH

We're not worthy.

8 of 13

C Flanigan/Getty Images

SHE ADMITS THE ROAD TO SELF-ACCEPTANCE HASN'T BEEN EASY

"There was a point in my 40s where I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said, 'I'm not coming out until I can totally accept the way I look right now,' " she told Shape in 2014. "And I examined my face in the magnifying mirror, and I looked at my body, and I cried and cried and cried. Then I said to myself, 'You're going to get old now. How do you want to do that?' And I thought, 'I'd like to age like a dancer.' I want to keep my body in shape like that. I want to do the work. I like to dance and stretch. And I like going to the gym."

9 of 13

Source: Sharon Stone/Instagram

SHE PROVES SHE'S JUST AS GORGEOUS WITHOUT MAKEUP

We're suddenly inspired to go bare-faced every day for the rest of our lives.

10 of 13

Nino Muñoz/AARP

SHE OFFERS UP HER SECRET FOR LOOKING YOUNG

Turns out the fountain of youth is an arm's reach away. "My mom gave me a jar of Avon moisturizer when I was a kid, because she was an Avon woman, and told me to cleanse and moisturize morning and night, and that's what I do," she told PEOPLE about how she retains her youthful glow. "That's it!"

11 of 13

Guillermo Proano/WENN

SHE IS AWARE IT TAKES MORE THAN EXERCISE TO LOOK & FEEL HER BEST

"We have to have internal health and internal wellness," she shared with Oprah Winfrey, of her philosophy for feeling beautiful inside and out. "And I think that's physical health, mental health, spiritual health. You know, I think it's a sense of ethics. It's everything."

12 of 13

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

SHE WOWS IN WHATEVER SHE WEARS

She may be approaching 60, but that isn't about to stop Stone from pulling all the style stops on and off the red carpet. More specifically, in July 2016, the actress stunned in a figure-hugging hot pink sequin dress.

13 of 13

AKM-GSI

SHE CHANNELS HER INNER MARILYN MONROE

For a night out in 2015, Stone channeled the sex symbol in a floaty, form-fitting dress.

See Also

More

More