Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are holding fast to the wedding vows they committed themselves to nearly 35 years ago.

Ahead of their upcoming 35th anniversary on July 4, the Black Sabbath musician and The Talk co-host renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Mother’s Day.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,” Ozzy, 68, told Hello! Magazine about the intimate ceremony.

Last May, the couple briefly separated after 33 years of marriage when reports surfaced that Ozzy had an affair with his hairstylist.

“I made a huge mistake,” Ozzy told the publication. “Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”

According to E! News, the Sunday ceremony was held at The Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It was hard to rebuild the trust, but I can’t imagine my life without Ozzy,” Sharon, 64, told Hello. “The ceremony was just beautiful. We’ve fallen in love all over again.”

Although the couple has not yet directly opened up about the renewal on social media, Sharon did share a sweet photo to Twitter and Instagram of herself and Ozzy on Sunday with the caption, “The best Mother’s Day ever!”

On a recent episode of The Talk, Sharon revealed how she learned to love the father of her three children once again after his infidelity nearly shattered their marriage.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” admitted Sharon.

Asked by co-host Julie Chen “What made you re-fall in love with Ozzy? And when was it?,” Sharon noted Ozzy’s intentionality in bettering himself.

“Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard,” said Sharon.

“I just had a newfound love,” she continued, and added, “and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”