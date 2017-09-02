'Traumatizing!' RHOC's Shannon Beador Rushed to Hospital Moments Before Daughter's Driving Test

The triple-digit heat wave affecting much of southern California this weekend had a pretty serious effect on Shannon Beador.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star found herself in the emergency room — recovering from an epic nose bleed caused by the dry air plaguing the state.

“It started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye,” Beador, 53, explained on Instagram of her condition, captioning a photo taken of her from the hospital.

It couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the mother of three either, as she was driving her eldest daughter Sophie to the Department of Motor Vehicles where the teen was taking her road test.

“Poor Sophie. I feel horrible for traumatizing her today,” Beador said. “Sophie had to call 911. I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC‘s Shannon Beador Reveals She Lost 15 Pounds and Has 25 Pounds to Go

After an afternoon of medical attention, the reality star was able to heal and assured her followers “everything is okay now.”

As for Sophie, well she ended up staying at the DMV and passing her tests to get her license.

So did the teen take her first spin as a legal driver to check in on her mom? Not so much…

“[She] thought it was ok to drive home and take her sister out for ice cream without asking,” Beador said. “Car rules are being laid down tonight!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.