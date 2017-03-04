Shannen Doherty Is the ‘Cancer Slayer’ As She Works Out a Week After Ending Her Chemo

Shannen Doherty is tackling her cancer one dance routine at a time.

The Charmed star posted an inspiring video on her Instagram account on Friday, showing off her dance moves to Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control.”

“This is one way to spend your Friday…. new routine Neda came up with today,” Doherty wrote. “She gave me 20 to learn it. Love my @jammalibu #cancerslayer.”

The 90210 star recently completed her chemotherapy two years after her initial breast cancer diagnosis. She took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

“#fbf to this morning… not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted,” Doherty’s caption begins. In the social media photo, 45-year-old Doherty, who is snuggled in between the sheets of her bed, stares solemnly into the camera.

“Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting,” the post continues.

She concludes: “I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know… I’m waiting with you. #cancerslayer.”

Since she first opened up about her cancer battle, the actress has frequently documented the ups and downs of the diagnosis on social media, including shaving her head, her first day of radiation, and going to her appointments with her mother by her side.

Recently, Doherty praised members of her medical team for their support and encouraged followers who are fighting similar battles. “Never be too timid to speak up and ask for what you need to get thru the process,” she penned in a December post. “None of this is easy but a great team can make it more pleasant.”