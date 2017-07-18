People

Shannen Doherty Shares Selfie with a New Furry Friend Nearly 3 Months into Remission: I 'Feel Blessed'

By @lekimble

Posted on

Shannen Doherty/Instagram

Shannen Doherty has found comfort in some cuteness.

The actress – who revealed almost three months ago that she is in remission after battling beast cancer – posed for a selfie with a teeny-tiny monkey on Monday, which she shared on Instagram.

“Just me and a monkey,” wrote Doherty, 46. “Not a day goes by that I don’t feel blessed. This monkey was abandoned by its mom. He now lives at a sanctuary.”

In an earlier video, the little creature perched on Doherty’s pal’s head under a hat. In the background, Doherty could be heard saying, “Is that a monkey on your head or are you just happy to see me?”

She captioned the cute clip, “Monkeys with @sdjneuro all saved and now heading to a sanctuary.”

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

Doherty’s female friend shared several images with the animals to her own Instagram account, although it’s unclear where they found the monkeys or what sanctuary they were at.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Working Out With Shannen Doherty

 

Since revealing her cancer-free status, Doherty has been documenting her adventures more frequently on social media, including a dance class with her mother and a trip to Mexico with her husband.

The Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and underwent chemotherapy sessions, among other things, as treatment.