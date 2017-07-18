Shannen Doherty Shares Selfie with a New Furry Friend Nearly 3 Months into Remission: I 'Feel Blessed'

Shannen Doherty has found comfort in some cuteness.

The actress – who revealed almost three months ago that she is in remission after battling beast cancer – posed for a selfie with a teeny-tiny monkey on Monday, which she shared on Instagram.

“Just me and a monkey,” wrote Doherty, 46. “Not a day goes by that I don’t feel blessed. This monkey was abandoned by its mom. He now lives at a sanctuary.”

In an earlier video, the little creature perched on Doherty’s pal’s head under a hat. In the background, Doherty could be heard saying, “Is that a monkey on your head or are you just happy to see me?”

She captioned the cute clip, “Monkeys with @sdjneuro all saved and now heading to a sanctuary.”

Monkeys with @sdjneuro all saved and now heading to a sanctuary. A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Doherty’s female friend shared several images with the animals to her own Instagram account, although it’s unclear where they found the monkeys or what sanctuary they were at.

Since revealing her cancer-free status, Doherty has been documenting her adventures more frequently on social media, including a dance class with her mother and a trip to Mexico with her husband.

The Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and underwent chemotherapy sessions, among other things, as treatment.