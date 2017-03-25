Shailene Woodley Strikes Plea Deal in Dakota Access Pipeline Arrest: Reports

Shailene Woodley has reportedly copped a plea deal after getting arrested while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline last year.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, she will plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in return for one year of unsupervised probation. Woodley’s rep did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Big Little Lies actress was arrested in October while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline along with over a hundred other activists in North Dakota. Twenty-seven other protests were also arrested that day.

On a recent appearance on The Late Show, Woodley talked about her work protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in Standing Rock, North Dakota — and admitted she wished her mug shot turned out better, after it went viral.

“I wish I’d known that this was going to be as public as it was,” she told host Stephen Colbert as he held the picture up for the audience to see. “I would have made, like, a face. I’m just looking at the person, like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?’ ”

Woodley has been one of the most vocal celebrities protesting the construction of the pipeline. During her October arrest, when she was charged with trespassing and engaging in a riot, Woodley livestreamed the incident on Facebook. In the widely circulated video, she is seen handing the phone to her mom, who continued to stream her daughter’s arrest — a move Woodley later realized was probably hard for her mother.

“I handed her my phone and I was like, ‘Keep recording,’ ” she recalled, adding that her mom looked completely shocked. “I can’t imagine what it would be like to watch your daughter be handcuffed and taken away.”

And although President Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing for construction on the pipeline to move forward, the actress still urged people to continue protesting.

“The front lines don’t necessarily have to be in North Dakota,” she said. “The front lines can be wherever you are. You can create a protest in New York City, because protests are about awareness and about people coming together.”

After the show, the actress surprised fans waiting outside in freezing New York temperatures with donuts and other baked goods, passing them out to those standing patiently behind barricades.

Big Little Lies — also starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman — is on HBO now.