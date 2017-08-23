Shailene Woodley Says She’s ‘Not Going to Rule Out’ a Future Run for Congress

Shailene Woodley is in an Emmy race at the moment — nominated alongside her Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman. But the actress may have another kind of race on the horizon — a political one.

In an interview with the New York Times, Woodley responded to a question about her environmental activism with a suggestion that she may one day run for Congress.

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years,’” she said. “And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

Woodley joins other celebrities Kid Rock and Dwayne Johnson in the pool of stars who are mulling runs for office. However, unlike Johnson and Kid Rock, Woodley has a much more visible and sustained record of political engagement and activism.

Last fall, she was arrested while participating in a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. Initially, she pled not guilty to charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and misdemeanor engaging in a riot. Eventually, she reached a deal, pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor. In exchange for pleading guilty, she received one-year deferred imposition of sentence and one year of unsupervised probation.

Woodley has long been outspoken about the causes she believes in, particularly environmental ones. In the same interview, she also opened up about her views on feminism, saying, “We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos.”

