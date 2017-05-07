People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celebrity

Shahs of Sunset's Lilly Ghalichi Is Married

By

Posted on

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi wed Dara Mir at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday.

The Bravo personality and eyelash entrepreneur posted numerous wedding shots on her Instagram, and credited her beaded couture gown to Ryan & Walter Bridal.

Fashion buyer Mahmoud Sidani shared a photo of the couple kissing against a gorgeous rose backdrop on his Instagram, captioning, “If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky. Your happily ever after begins now ❤️ I love you both so much!”

It's almost time….Custom wedding gown by @ryanandwalter #GhalichiGlam

A post shared by Lilly Ghalichi Mir (@lillyghalichi) on

Ghalichi had exclusively revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that Mir popped the question in late August, in a dreamy moment complete with chandeliers, candles and flowers on the grounds of their future home in Bel-Air.

RELATED VIDEO: Shahs of Sunset Star Tries To Bounce Back After Divorce

She also applauded her then-fiancé’s “success and work ethic,” and added, “I not only found my equal. He far surpasses anything I could ever be.”