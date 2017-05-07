Shahs of Sunset's Lilly Ghalichi Is Married

Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi wed Dara Mir at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday.

The Bravo personality and eyelash entrepreneur posted numerous wedding shots on her Instagram, and credited her beaded couture gown to Ryan & Walter Bridal.

Fashion buyer Mahmoud Sidani shared a photo of the couple kissing against a gorgeous rose backdrop on his Instagram, captioning, “If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky. Your happily ever after begins now ❤️ I love you both so much!”

Ghalichi had exclusively revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that Mir popped the question in late August, in a dreamy moment complete with chandeliers, candles and flowers on the grounds of their future home in Bel-Air.

She also applauded her then-fiancé’s “success and work ethic,” and added, “I not only found my equal. He far surpasses anything I could ever be.”