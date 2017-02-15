Shahs of Sunset Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Is Married

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is officially off the market!

A rep for the Shahs of Sunset star confirms to PEOPLE that Gharachedaghi, 35, married her fiancé, Shalom, on Jan. 25, E! News first reported.

The couple got engaged in December when Shalom scored a billboard with her picture on it in New York’s Times Square to pop the question with a stunning ring. “Golnesa, My Love, My Everything… Will You Marry Me?” the sweet message read.

“In the middle of Times Square… he asked… and I said… HELL YESSSSS!” Gharachedaghi wrote on Instagram. “So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310.”

In the middle of Times Square… he asked… and I said… HELL YESSSSS! So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310 A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

Not long after the couple got engaged, they documented their excitement for their upcoming nuptials on Instagram.

“My love #wifey,” Shalom captioned a picture alongside his fiancée.

My love #wifey A post shared by Shalom (@shalom310) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

“Ready,” Gharachedaghi simply penned an Instagram photo of herself wrapped in Shalom’s arms.

Ready A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

“Thanks for coming to celebrate with me ladies! #Engaged,” Gharachedaghi she captioned a second photo of herself alongside friends, including former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi.

Thanks for coming to celebrate with me ladies! #Engaged💍 A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

The engagement will likely be part of the upcoming sixth season of Shahs of Sunset, premiering in 2017 on Bravo.