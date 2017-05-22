Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has filed for divorce from her husband, PEOPLE confirms.

“GG has filed for divorce and hopes to end the marriage as simply and respectfully as possible,” the Shahs of Sunset star’s rep, Steve Honig, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

According to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE and filed May 12, Gharachedaghi separated from her husband, Shalom Yeroushalmi, on March 27 and has filed to dissolve their marriage citing irreconcilable differences. She is also requesting to “terminate (end) the court’s ability to award” spousal support to Yeroushalmi, TMZ first reported.

The Bravo star got engaged in December when Yeroushalmi scored a billboard with her picture on it in New York’s Times Square to pop the question with a stunning ring. And a month later, the couple wed on Jan. 25, her rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

But nearly two months after she wed Yeroushalmi, Gharachedaghi split from her husband due to “certain facts” that she became aware of.

“During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG’s attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue and, in fact, should have never happened,” a rep for Gharachedaghi said in a statement to PEOPLE. “She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible.”