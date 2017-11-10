Prepare to Swoon Over the Most Romantic Quotes from Former Sexiest Men Alive
They open up about family, love and kindness
THE ROCK (2016)
“When I say I’m going to take care of a woman, I don’t just mean physically or sexually or romantically. I’m going to take care of her emotionally and spiritually. I’m going to take care of her in all ways. I take a lot of pride in that today.” — to Essence
DAVID BECKHAM (2015)
“In my career there’s many things I’ve won, and many things I’ve achieved. But my greatest achievement is my family. What matters is being a good father and a good husband – just being connected to family as much as possible." — to The Mirror
CHRIS HEMSWORTH (2014)
"The biggest thing I've learnt having kids is that now I know what love is, I know what frustration is. I know the full gamut of emotions, good and bad. I feel I had just scratched the surface prior.” — to Daily Life
ADAM LEVINE (2013)
“It doesn’t matter how certain you think you are, you still get down on that knee and … you just get woozy and you’re like, ‘I’m doing this, oh my God.’ You can’t be confident about it! It’s almost like it’s impossible — I’m a confident person, but I got on that knee and everything changed immediately. I lost my equilibrium … I had to get on the other one!” — on proposing to wife Behati Prinsloo, on Live with Kelly
CHANNING TATUM (2012)
"We like to think of ourselves as big, strong men, and we could handle whatever situation. And reality is [that women] are so much stronger than we could ever be. There’s a reason why we weren’t given that job, evolutionary or whatever. My wife, she’s a warrior. She did it as natural as you can. [As a man], you’re basically a cheerleader. ‘Come on, baby, you can do it.’ I would’ve tapped out in the first.” — on his wife giving birth to their daughter, to Vanity Fair
BRADLEY COOPER (2011)
"When I'm into a woman, I literally can't stop staring. I'm like a little kid. I become completely entranced." — to Redbook
RYAN REYNOLDS (2010)
"I'm not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I'd ever been in my entire life. I couldn't even believe it." — on the birth of his first daughter, on Live with Kelly
HUGH JACKMAN (2008)
"When I met Deb, I knew immediately I was going to marry her. I forced myself to wait six months because I thought, 'Maybe it is infatuation. I’m too young to know.' It was ridiculous. Every day love just got deeper. I felt a complete trust with her to be exactly who I am. I don’t have to be any other version of Hugh Jackman for her to love me." — to Parade
MATT DAMON (2007)
"We have a two week rule. I'm not away for more than two weeks. I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soul mate. I don't like being apart from her.” — to PEOPLE
DENZEL WASHINGTON (1996)
"At the end of the day, it's not about what you have or even what you've accomplished. It's about what you've done with those accomplishments. It's about who you've lifted up, who you've made better. It's about what you've given back." — in his book, A Hand to Guide Me
GEORGE CLOONEY (2006 & 1997)
"I have someone who I can talk to about anything and someone who I care more about than I've cared about anybody." — to CBS This Morning
MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY (2005)
"I've been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years, and never wanting to go on a date with anyone else." — on wife Camila Alves, to PEOPLE
JUDE LAW (2004)
"I'm happiest wherever my family is, so that can be anywhere. I'm happy at my home in London and at my family home in France with my parents. Anywhere my children are, really." — to Condé Nast Traveler
BEN AFFLECK (2002)
“ … Our daughters understand what [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] understands full well, which is it's important to be strong, present, and powerful, and accept nothing less than a man would — in fact, ask for more. And, you know, that's part of what I admire so much about my wife, and I know that through her example, my children will absorb that." — to Cosmopolitan
PIERCE BROSNAN (2001)
"Kindness, I think, goes along way. Being kind to yourself and being kind to others. Give it away. Just give it away; all that's not given is lost. So that's as good as it gets." — to GQ
BRAD PITT (2000 & 1995)
"Being a father has changed me on so many levels and made me more generous and alive. I see my children as an essential part of my life, and it means so much to be able to educate them and help them make their way in the world as they grow up.” — on the Today show
