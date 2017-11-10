Prepare to Swoon Over the Most Romantic Quotes from Former Sexiest Men Alive

CHANNING TATUM (2012)

"We like to think of ourselves as big, strong men, and we could handle whatever situation. And reality is [that women] are so much stronger than we could ever be. There’s a reason why we weren’t given that job, evolutionary or whatever. My wife, she’s a warrior. She did it as natural as you can. [As a man], you’re basically a cheerleader. ‘Come on, baby, you can do it.’ I would’ve tapped out in the first.” — on his wife giving birth to their daughter, to Vanity Fair