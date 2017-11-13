32 Years, 29 Guys: Sexiest Man Alive by the Numbers

All the facts, figures and more you need to know about the Sexiest Men Alive of years’ past

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

More

1 of 11

Ron Galella/WireImage

The first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson. He was given the honor in 1985.

2 of 11

Ron Galella/WireImage

The youngest ever Sexiest Man Alive was John F. Kennedy Jr., who was 27 years old when he earned the title in 1988.

3 of 11

Evan Agostini/AP

The oldest is Sean Connery, who nabbed the title in 1989 at age 59.

4 of 11

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Four men have received the honor twice: Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, George Clooney and Richard Gere.

5 of 11

 

Only three people who aren't actors have ever won the title: Kennedy, Adam Levine and David Beckham.

6 of 11

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

In 1993, the honor went to two people as the "Sexiest Couple Alive": Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford.

7 of 11

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Since 1997 — when George Clooney was dubbed the Sexiest Man Alive — the issue has been released in November, with exceptions in 2002 and 2003, when it was released in the first week of December.

8 of 11

Vestron/REX/Shutterstock

Only two Sexiest Men Alive have died since receiving the honor: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Patrick Swayze.

9 of 11

Ron Galella/WireImage

1994 is the only year since its founding that a Sexiest Man Alive wasn't awarded. Later, in 2015, the 30th anniversary of the franchise, PEOPLE editors selected Keanu Reeves as the 1994 winner.

10 of 11

 

A total of 29 men have scored the Sexiest Man Alive title.

11 of 11

 

The franchise has been around for 32 years.

See Also

More

More