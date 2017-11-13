Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
32 Years, 29 Guys: Sexiest Man Alive by the Numbers
All the facts, figures and more you need to know about the Sexiest Men Alive of years’ past
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_
Posted on November 13, 2017 at 5:10pm EST
1 of 11
The first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson. He was given the honor in 1985.
2 of 11
The youngest ever Sexiest Man Alive was John F. Kennedy Jr., who was 27 years old when he earned the title in 1988.
3 of 11
The oldest is Sean Connery, who nabbed the title in 1989 at age 59.
4 of 11
Four men have received the honor twice: Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, George Clooney and Richard Gere.
5 of 11
Only three people who aren't actors have ever won the title: Kennedy, Adam Levine and David Beckham.
6 of 11
In 1993, the honor went to two people as the "Sexiest Couple Alive": Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford.
7 of 11
Since 1997 — when George Clooney was dubbed the Sexiest Man Alive — the issue has been released in November, with exceptions in 2002 and 2003, when it was released in the first week of December.
8 of 11
Only two Sexiest Men Alive have died since receiving the honor: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Patrick Swayze.
9 of 11
1994 is the only year since its founding that a Sexiest Man Alive wasn't awarded. Later, in 2015, the 30th anniversary of the franchise, PEOPLE editors selected Keanu Reeves as the 1994 winner.
10 of 11
A total of 29 men have scored the Sexiest Man Alive title.
11 of 11
The franchise has been around for 32 years.