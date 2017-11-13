Feast Your Eyes on the Sexiest Body Parts of Some of the Sexiest Men Alive
Bradley’s eyes, Harry’s abs … your votes crowned the winners of our sexy body parts poll
By People Staff
SEXIEST EYES: BRADLEY COOPER
He has great hair, a great smile, speaks French, is a new dad — is there anything he doesn't have? His eyes certainly have it over those of Rami Malek, Chris Evans and Shemar Moore.
SEXIEST ARMS: JASON MOMOA
The Aquaman star breezed past competitors Drake, Sam Hunt and even NBA star Steph Curry for the big (muscle) honors — maybe he's bulked up those biceps with all that swimming?
SEXIEST CHEST: DANIEL DAE KIM
According to you, the only chest hotter than those of Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan and Harry Styles would be that of Kim.
SEXIEST SMILE: BARACK OBAMA
Though it's been nearly one year since he moved out of the White House, you still melt when you see our former president smile. He beat Ashton Kutcher, Will Smith and former SMA Channing Tatum for the honors.
SEXIEST BUTT: KIT HARINGTON
You've seen it enough on Game of Thrones, which might be why you voted Harington's butt best over John Legend, Matthew McConaughey and Nick Jonas' derrières.
SEXIEST HAIR: ANDY COHEN
Bravo once dished on Cohen's signature hairstyle, so he's definitely not pleading the fifth when it comes to the locks you love more than those of Ed Sheeran, Dev Patel and Thomas Rhett.
SEXIEST ABS: HARRY SHUM, JR.
The former Glee star has danced his way to a six-pack so stunning it beat the likes of David Beckham, Joe Manganiello and LL Cool J.