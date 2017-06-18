Seth Rogen Just Realized He’s Been Blocked on Twitter by Rob Schneider, and It’s Awkward

Seth Rogen is clapping back at fellow comedian Rob Schneider, who appeared to have blocked the funny man on Twitter.

On Saturday, Rogen — who boasts nearly 6 million Twitter followers — posted a screenshot of Schneider’s account, which stated that Rogen was blocked from viewing his tweets and following the elder comedian, with no apparent source of prior beef on the outlet.

“What the f—?!” the slighted 35-year-old wrote.

The Knocked Up actor then followed his exclamatory tweet with another screenshot, this time zooming in on art for Schneider’s comedy Real Rob, which centers on his real life while living in Hollywood with his TV producer wife Patricia.

“Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family?” Rogen wrote, referring to Schneider’s queasy-looking expression posing with his wife and young daughter, Miranda.

Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family? pic.twitter.com/v7Udqq1Yz2 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017

Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani hopped into the Twitter kerfuffle, replying to Rogen, “You’re missing some gold,” along with a screenshot of a Schneider tweet in early June, which condemned news outlets like CNN for “fake news.”

But Schneider — who has not worked with Rogen — appeared to extend an olive branch after Rogen’s two tweets.

“Dear @Sethrogen, I’ll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You’ll be back in buddy! Potentially yours again, Rob,” he tweeted later on Saturday.

FROM PEN: Trevor Noah Reveals When He Feels Sexiest — and More Candid Confessions

Though Rogen had not replied publicly, Schneider tweeted once more that he had unblocked him, jokingly urging him to celebrate.

“Dear Seth, You are officiallyUNBLOCKED! Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends.But be on your best behavior from now on! ILOVED”TheEnd,” Schneider wrote, continuing with three more tweets clarifying the mend.