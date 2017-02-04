Selma Blair Breaks Down After Driving Away from Gas Pump with Nozzle Still In

Selma Blair had a rough day on Friday that left her in tears.

The 44-year-old actress recounted her bad day to her 339,000 Instagram followers — explaining just what happened in the caption of a tearful Boomerang shot.

The troubles started off when Blair made a visit to the gas station and accidentally left without removing the gas pump from her car’s tank.

“I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in,” she said. “And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas.”

Feeling “awful for being so absent minded,” Blair then “burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable.”



She was upset too, after animal rights activists criticized her for wearing a fur-trimmed red coat in Los Angeles on Thursday — fur she said wasn’t real. “I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur,” she wrote.

On top of all of that, Blair said she “ran out of dog food. And Excedrin.”

At the time of her post, Blair said she was “still crying.”

“My head is still pounding,” she added. “Can I have someone say this will pass?”

Blair has had her ups and downs over the years — but none of her tough times grabbed as much attention as her outburst on an airplane in June 2016.

She was removed from her return flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Los Angeles while traveling with her son Arthur, now 5, and his father — and rushed to the hospital, having had a meltdown on the plane that she later referred to as a “total psychotic blackout.”

On Jan. 17, the actress told PEOPLE she was “doing great” now. “It’s a regrettable thing,” Blair said. “Mistakes happen.”

The incident was attributed to a combination of prescription drugs and alcohol. And while Blair says she takes full responsibility for the episode, the actress and her family have all moved on from the unfortunate event.

“I’m recovered, and my family is fully recovered,” she said, calling the plane incident an “embarrassing situation.”

“We’re doing great,” she continued. “I’m doing great, I’m taking care of myself. It was a one-time accident.”