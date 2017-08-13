Live, Laugh, Love! Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Spend Date Night at a Comedy Show

The couple that laughs together, stays together.

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd spent Friday night chuckling away as they checked out a comedy show at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.

The club shared an adorable photo of the duo snuggling up to each other as they laughed in the upper mezzanine.

“Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez,” the comedy club captioned the snap on Instagram.

Comedian Tacarra Williams, who performed for the couple, also shared a video of her and Gomez on social media.

“She said I was hilarious,” Williams captioned the video.

The evening’s other performers included 2 Broke Girls’ star Jonathan Kite, Raj Sharma, Max Amini and Chris Redd.

Gomez and the Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) were first caught canoodling during a January dinner date in L.A., then spent months traveling together before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. The two packed on the PDA for the cameras, cuddling and kissing on the Met stairs before entering the event.

While other stars go to great lengths to keep their Hollywood relationships out of sight, fans have been able to keep up with Gomez and the Weeknd’s lovefest. The couple has been unafraid when it comes to packing on the PDA while out in public, while making major red carpet appearances together or posting for Instagram.

“It’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things,” Gomez previously said in an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

The “Bad Liar” singer explained a little further saying, “It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually… I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.”