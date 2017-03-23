Sprouse said that ultimately, his experience with Disney was a positive one – and that usually, he had creative freedom. But it ended when he and his twin brother, Cole, tried to pitch a new spin for their show The Suite Life to studio execs – who weren't on board with the idea. "[We thought], 'If we're going to do one last season, it's going to be on our terms. We're going to produce it, and it will be a setup for a new show,'' he said. "It would [also have] set up all the cast and crew we worked with for six years so they wouldn't lose their jobs over our decision to go to college. They pitched us our idea, in Miami, with Selena Gomez. And Cole and I turned to each other … we basically laughed in their face and walked out. That was the last meeting we had with Disney. We were just like no, that was the end."