See All the Stars Who Got Down at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash

From Stranger Things stars to Marvel superheroes — check out who attended Entertainment Weekly‘s famous annual party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery 

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Game of Thrones stars John Bradley and Liam Cunningham

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o and director Ryan Coogler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 American Gods star Ricky Whittle

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Black Panther star Andy Serkis and Con Man star Alan Tudyk

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Westworld star James Marsden

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Battlestar Galactica actress Grace Park 

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Westworld stars Tessa Thompson and Angela Sarafyan

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Big Sick actress Aidy Bryant

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Shadowhunters star Katherine McNamara

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The 100 actress Marie Avgeropoulos

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Lethal Weapon actor Johnathan Fernandez

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Supergirl star Mehcad Brooks and Arrow star Stephen Amell

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tony Revolori and Modern Family actor Nolan Gould

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Wynonna Earp actress Tamara Duarte

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Midnight, Texas actress Arielle Kebbel

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Gifted star Jamie Chung

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Riverdale actress Asha Bromfield

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Ghosted actress Amber Stevens West 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Orville star Seth MacFarlane

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Orville actress Penny Johnson Jerald

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The 100 actress Lindsey Morgan and Preacher actress Julie Ann Emery

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The 100 stars Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, and Marie Avgeropoulos

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Teen Wolf stars Colton Haynes, Tyler Posey, and Cody Christian

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Once Upon a Time star Dania Ramirez

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Once Upon a Time star Andrew J. West

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Arrow star Katie Cassidy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Battlestar Galactica actress Tricia Helfer

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Teen Wolf star Cody Christian

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Preacher star Julie Ann Emery

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Supergirl actress Odette Annable

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Psych actor Zachary Levi

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Preacher actor Graham McTavish

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Gifted star Stephen Moyer

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Flash star Candice Patton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Black Lightning star Cress Williams

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Flash actress Danielle Panabaker

 Arrow star Willa Holland

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Once Upon a Time star Lana Parrilla

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Marvel television head Jeph Loeb

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Riverdale star Lili Reinhart

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Gifted actor Blair Redford

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Riverdale star K.J. Apa

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The 100 actress Eliza Taylor

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Colony star Sarah Wayne Callies

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Midnight, Texas actress Parisa Fitz-Henley

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Marty Krofft and David Arquette

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Sharknado 5 star Cassandra Scerbo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency star Jade Eshete

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Natasha Henstridge and Edward Apeagyei

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Salvation actor Santiago Cabrera

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Expanse actor Steven Strait

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Dear White People actress Ally Maki

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Westworld actor Rodrigo Santoro

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Midnight, Texas actor Jason Lewis

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Orville actress Halston Sage

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Archer star Aisha Tyler

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Black Lightning actress Christine Adams

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Hawaii 5-0 actor Ian Anthony Dale

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Westworld stars Angela Sarafyan and Ingrid Bolso Berdal

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Star Trek: Discovery star Doug Jones

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The 100 actress Tasya Teles

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Future Man star Eliza Coupe

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Mayor star Yvette Nicole Brown

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Expanse star Dominique Tipper

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Family Guy actress Alex Borstein

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Gifted actor Coby Bell

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Goldbergs actress AJ Michalka

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency star Samuel Barnett

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Writer Max Landis

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The Originals star Phoebe Tonkin

 Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink

 Riverdale star Camila Mendes

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 The 100 star Lindsey Morgan

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Steven Universe actress Alyson Michalka

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Gotham star Camren Bicondova

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano

This article originally appeared on Ew.com