Second Look: See If You Can Spot the Differences!

It was a magical family night!

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott took kids Liam, 9, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and Stella, 8, to Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, Dec. 17 in Los Angeles. The family, who will be welcoming a fifth sibling in the spring, have made attending the ice-skating performance an annual tradition.

The V.I.P. crew even snagged a photo with Mickey Mouse at the event.

Now, we aren’t showing you two photos of the family just because twice is always nice. There are actually 10 differences between the top original photo and the bottom pseudo-copycat. See if you can spot the changes made to the family’s night out above, and then scroll down for the answers (no peeking!).

Answers:

1. The “W” in “worlds” on the poster behind Mickey is larger.

2. The “N” in “Disney” on the poster behind Mickey is backward.

3. The stadium-support beam closest to McDermott is thinner.

4. The stadium-support beam farthest to the right is gone.

5. Stella’s sweater is bigger.

6. The racing flag on Mickey’s suit is bigger.

7. Finn’s jacket is unzipped.

8. The right oval on Hattie’s pink shirt is smaller.

9. Liam’s shirtsleeve is longer.

10. An additional car has been added to the stadium aisle closest to Liam.