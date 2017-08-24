15 Stars Who Opened Up About Saving Themselves for Marriage

COLTON DIXON

Dixon, who got his break on the eleventh season of American Idol before releasing two studio albums that topped the Christian music charts, married his wife Annie in January 2016, and their honeymoon was the first time they slept in the same bed together. “It was kind of strange: we checked into the room and realized, ‘We actually get to go to sleep side by side! This is so cool!'” Colton told PEOPLE. “Anywhere we’ve traveled before, we’ve always gotten two hotel rooms. We wanted to remain pure in that area.” When dating, the two had decided that waiting to have sex until after marriage would make it more meaningful. "It was not easy!” Dixon said. "But I believe sex was designed for marriage, and I knew it would be more meaningful to wait. That was something I grew up thinking and feeling, and I believe the Bible backs it up as well.” Annie added, "It wasn’t because someone was telling me this is what you should do. Deep down in my heart it felt like it was the right thing. And we’re really glad we did. We know God’s hand is on our marriage."