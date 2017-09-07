Burning Man was a transformative experience for Sean Faris and Cherie Daly: They left as husband and wife!

The Pretty Little Liars star – who portrayed Det. Gabriel Holbrook on the series – wed Daly at the annual art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert earlier this week, the happy couple confirmed on social media.

Sharing a photo from their vows, Faris wrote on Instagram, “Where do I end and you begin?”

For the ceremony, Faris, 35, wore only patterned shorts and threw a fur stole over his shoulders. He accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and cuff.

The bride opted for white lace lingerie and a sheer white robe, topped off with a metal headpiece.

Where do I end and you begin? #weareone #ourloveiseternal🔥❤️🔥 #BurningMan #wedding #FarisofthemAll Photo by @paulkhoury A post shared by Sean Faris (@i_am_seanfaris) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Her passion sets my soul on fire #newlyweds #BurningMan #wedding #ourloveiseternal🔥❤️🔥#FarisofthemAll Photo by: @levicii A post shared by Sean Faris (@i_am_seanfaris) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Daly, 30, captioned her own photo from the nuptials, “& now he calls me his QUEEN… #MyKing #MYHUSBAND #FarisOfThemAll #BurningManWedding #FlowerTower #ThePlayaProvides #FirstTimeBurners #LoveConquersAll.”

In another image, Daly showed off the site of their ceremony: a 70-foot flower tower created by artist Kevin Clark, according to the Argus Courier.

“The moment we saw it, we knew that this beautiful art installation was the perfect place on the playa to get married,” Daly gushed.

The stunning 70ft Flower Tower..✨🔥💜 The moment we saw it we knew that this beautiful art installation was the perfect place on the playa to get married 🌺 💜 🌺#BurningManWedding #FlowerTower #ThePlayaProvides #MAGIC #RadicalRitual A post shared by Cherie Jimenez 7♣️🦋 (@cheriealexandra) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

The Beauty and Magic of the playa is unlike anything you could possibly imagine.. 🔥♥️🌄 #BurningManWedding #FarisOfThemAll #ThePlayaProvides #SunsetWedding #MYKING 📷:@paulkhoury A post shared by Cherie Jimenez 7♣️🦋 (@cheriealexandra) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

The nine-day Burning Man festival this year was themed “Radical Ritual,” according to Rolling Stone, and the dessert – which is 100 miles north of Reno – was covered with shrines, temples and massive art pieces.

Daly is also an actress and has appeared on TV series like The Newsroom, Banshee and Pretty Little Liars as well.