Sean Connery Smiles As US Open Plays James Bond Theme in His Honor During Rare Appearance

The original James Bond is back.

Sean Connery made a rare public appearance at the US Open Tuesday night in Queens, New York during Roger Federer’s five-set win over Frances Tiafoe.

The 87-year-old actor sat courtside and looked visibly pleased when they showed him on the large screen at the game as the James Bond theme music played in his honor. Members of the audience remarked how happy the legendary actor looked when the song played.

This made me happy… #SirSeanConnery was at the US Open and they played the @007 theme in his honour. pic.twitter.com/glJ6AHPVuZ — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) August 30, 2017

Connery has made few public appearances since retiring from acting in 2006 and playing his last role in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentleman, but seems to make exceptions for the annual tennis tournament. He was also seen attending in 2015 and 2012.

The actor immortalized the secret agent in the first five Bond films from 1962 to 1967 before returning for one more with 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever. Though Roger Moore later took his record for most Bond films, Connery is still revered by fans as one of the best actors to take on the coveted role.