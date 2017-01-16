Scott Patterson Shares His Favorite Luke Moment from Gilmore Girls (Hint: It Involves Milo Ventimiglia and a Lake)

Scott Patterson has Gilmore Girls costar Milo Ventimiglia to thank for his favorite “Luke moment” from the dramedy.

Speaking with Elle Magazine, Patterson, 58 revealed that his “favorite Luke moment from the original Gilmore Girls” involved his on-screen bad boy nephew, Jess Mariano (Ventimiglia).

“Pushing my nephew Jess into the lake,” Patterson, who played Luke’s Diner owner Luke Danes, admitted while answering fan questions. “Number one moment probably in my life.”

On the original CW series, Luke pushed Jess into a lake following an argument between the duo hours after the diner owner found out that his nephew had allegedly stolen money from a donation cup in Taylor Doose’s market.

Patterson, who starred in the recent Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, also answered a longstanding question about his on-screen love interest, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham).

Asked why it took his character so long to recognize that he was in love with the Dragonfly Inn owner, Patterson said, “Luke was always, always in love with Lorelai. He just hid it well for four seasons until he couldn’t hold it in any longer.”

Thankfully, Gilmore Girls fans got their happy ending when creator Amy Sherman-Palladino showcased a mature and mended relationship between Luke and Jess in the revival — and a wedding between Luke and Lorelai!

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is now streaming on Netflix.