Scott Disick Romps Around with Sofia Richie After Snuggling with a Bevy of Beautiful Women in Cannes

Scott Disick was spotted with Sofia Richie in Cannes this weekend, continuing his string of overseas P.D.A. sessions with beautiful women.

Richie, the 18-year-old daughter of musician Lionel Richie, was pictured cuddling up to the 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star aboard a yacht in the south of France.

Stylist Chloe Bartoli was also on the yacht, according to TMZ. Bartoli has worked as a stylist for Richie, posting an Instagram of Richie dressed in Albert Ferretti for the amfAR Gala on Thursday.

Disick was spotted having a very friendly reunion with Bartoli on Thursday. The two were famously spotted cozying up together in Monte Carlo in July 2015, which ultimately prompted Kourtney Kardashian to end her nine-year relationship with Disick.

He was also pictured Friday splashing around in the pool at his villa with U.K. blogger Maggie Petrova. However, Petrova maintained the relationship is platonic.

And Disick’s birthday weekend jaunts come just on the heels of a poolside P.D.A. session with 19-year-old Thorne on Wednesday.

After jetting out of Los Angeles together, Disick and Thorne, were spotted getting close and cuddly as they lounged in swimwear on sun beds at a luxury private villa.

“Kourtney thinks that the idea of Scott and Bella dating is embarrassing, particularly because she’s so young,” a source told PEOPLE on Friday.

The source added, “She also thinks Bella is a little trashy so the idea of the two of them dating definitely bothers her a bit.”

Kardashian said goodbye to Cannes on Saturday after a busy week spending time with model Younes Bendjima.

The 38-year-old captioned her Instagram photo, which showed her perched on a boat gazing at her phone, “au revoir,” which is French for “goodbye.”