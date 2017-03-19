Scott Disick on Rob Kardashian Amid Custody Drama with Blac Chyna: ‘He’s Doing Good’

As Rob Kardashian prepares for what may turn out to be custody battle with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, he remains in good spirits — actually, according to Scott Disick, he’s always in good spirits.

“Rob really is a positive person, so no matter where he’s at, he always sounds pretty good, so I think he’s doing good,” Disick told PEOPLE on Saturday. “He’s my neighbor, we live down the street so I see him a ton, and he seems to be doing good — new dad, he’s excited, he loves his daughter to death, so it can’t be that bad.”

Kardashian and Chyna reunited on Friday for his 30th birthday celebration at the Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Westlake Village with their daughter, Dream Kardashian. A source said Chyna was “civil” at the family bash, but hinted that Chyna was there only because it was part of filming for Keeping Up With The Karadashians. (The again, there may also be a reconciliation in the works as Chyna said in a recently released interview that the two were “fighting” for each other.)

On Saturday, camera crews were also with Disick and his kids Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4, in Las Vegas as he hosted the grand opening for Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show Mall. As he took photos with fans, a few of them asked about the most recent episode of the popular E! reality show.

Disick, though, didn’t really have much to say.

“The one thing that’s always tough about this show is you film things and they come out months later and then people speak to you as if it’s live,” he said. “It is confusing and it’s tough because people really take it seriously. They really believe that they were there with you the day before. It’s a little frightening sometimes, but, honestly I don’t really watch the show just because I don’t want to relive things good or bad.”

Recently, a teaser from the current season showed him claiming he was a “sex addict.”

“That’s one of those things where you’re going to have to watch the show to see exactly how that came to,” he said, “but I’ve been hearing that I said that a lot. We’ll just have to watch.”