Scott Disick Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Model Ella Ross After Kourtney Kardashian’s New Romance Reveal

It seems like Scott Disick may be putting his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian behind him.

The reality star, 33, was spotted leaving TAO in West Hollywood, California, with British model Ella Ross on Cinco de Mayo on Friday. The pair were snapped outside the hotspot, with Disick outfitted casually in a white, pink and red Fila hoodie over a white shirt, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.

Ross, 19, was dressed in black Adidas track pants with what appeared to be a netted bodysuit underneath, finishing the look with a black lace crop top, matching open-toed shoes and a large handbag.

Earlier in the day, Ross and Disick were spotted grabbing lunch at Nobu Malibu together.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t spoken out one way or another on his relationship with Ross, but a source told PEOPLE Friday that Disick “doesn’t like that [Kourtney] is dating” other people. (Kourtney, 38, is currently casually seeing model Younes Bendjima, 23).

“For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts,” the source said of Disick, adding that he’s being a “typical guy” about the situation.

However, the source continued, “Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks. She just thinks he is the last person who should have any opinions about who she is dating.”

The on-again, off-again couple have three children together: sons Reign Aston, 2, and Mason Dash, 7, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 4½.

On a recent episode of KUWTK, Disick admitted to Kardashian’s sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian that he’d asked Kourtney to marry him at one point.

“It was really weird. I don’t think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that,” he explained. “And we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

On last week’s episode of the E! show, Kardashian West and her entourage catch Disick with a woman in his hotel room when he joined the group in Dubai. While Disick and Kardashian weren’t dating at the time, Disick had previously told Kardashian West that he had high hopes that they could repair their relationship after a family trip to Aspen. Later in the episode, Kardashian shot down Disick’s idea, telling Kardashian West that the trip was just for their kids.