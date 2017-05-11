Scott Disick 'Partying Way Too Much Again' as Kourtney Kardashian Moves On — 'She Finds It Pathetic,' Says Source

Scott Disick doesn’t seem to be adjusting well to Kourtney Kardashian‘s budding relationship with model Younes Bendjima.

After a period of smooth sailing, a source tells PEOPLE Disick has been “partying way too much again” — and according to the source, this behavior isn’t “anything new.”

“Every time that he feels rejected by Kourtney, he behaves like this,” says the source. “It’s his excuse to party again.”

Disick, 33, has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, and his most recent stint in rehab was in 2015. According to the source, Kardashian, 38, “finds it pathetic that he blames her.”

Kardashian and Disick ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015. They’ve gone through ups and downs in their relationship ever since, though up until recently appeared to have been in a good place, spending plenty of time together as a family co-parenting their three kids.

However, Kardashian recently began seeing 23-year-old Bendjima — though a source told PEOPLE last week that things between the two are “not serious.”

“She is single and having fun,” said the source. “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”

“Scott is a typical guy about it,” added the source. “He doesn’t like that she’s dating. For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.”

As for Disick? He’s been spotted with 21-year-old British model Ella Ross as of late.

The two celebrated Cinco de Mayo together with dinner at TAO in West Hollywood, California. Earlier that day, the two were spotted grabbing lunch at Nobu Malibu.

