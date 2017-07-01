Scott Disick’s Takes a Bros Trip to Miami for Some High-Jumping Hijinks

Scott Discik is at it again!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently on bros trip in Miami with friends — including musician, DJ, and record producer Steve Aoki.

According to videos and pictures shared by the two to Instagram, their Fourth of July weekend has already gotten off to a luxurious start.

One shot, taken Friday and posted to both of their pages, had the pals jumping for joy on the bow of a boat private boat. Later, Disick showed a shot of he, Aoki, and friends David Grutman and David Einhorn hanging inside the boat in style.

“Something new,” he wrote.

The four guys also took a ride around the streets of the 305 in a convertible.

“We’re here,” one can be heard saying in a video posted by Aoki labelled “Miami Lit AF.”

Disick also appeared to get into some lighthearted hijinks, filming a video where he and Aoki slammed a pie with the name of Aoiki’s record label Dim Mak into someone’s face.

“This is what happens when u order a 🎂 to your front door by @letthelordbewithyou & yours truly,” Aoiki wrote on Instagram.

Lately, the father of three— who shares Reign Aston, 2, Penelope Scotland, 4½, and Mason Dash, 7, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — has been partying with actress Bella Thorne.

The two were seen leaving Lana Del Rey’s birthday party at 1 OAK nightclub last weekend before hopping a ride in the same car to an afterparty at a private residence in the area. In May, Disick and 19-year-old Famous in Love actress were seen canoodling in a luxury private villa at the Cannes Film Festival.

“He’s still hanging out with Bella, but hooking up with other girls as well,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Disick. “Like before, he and Bella have an understanding. They’re just hanging out, hooking up and having fun. Bella loves to party and is soaking it up. She left a party over the weekend in a rush to go and hang out with him.”

After spending time in Cannes, Thorne previously told Complex that she jetted out of the French Rivera after discovering Disick’s partying was too “hardcore,”

“I love to go out and have fun. I love to f—— dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me,” claimed Thorne, who also spent time with her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin after she returned from France. “I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’ ”