Scott Disick Gets Lunch with His Kids Penelope and Mason After Returning from Wild Week in Europe

Scott Disick spent time with his kids after cozying up to multiple women during his headline-making trip to Cannes and Europe.

The 34-year-old reality star was spotted with his two oldest children with Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4 — at King’s Fish House in Calabasas on Saturday.

“He spent an hour with his older kids at lunch. He seemed okay. He was just focused on his kids. They seemed happy to see him,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The insider adds that Kardashian, 38, wants her ex to get help.

“The kids hadn’t seen him for weeks and really missed him,” the source says. “Kourtney is hoping spending time with the kids with help motivate him to stay sober. She has been down this road before. That Scott takes off for weeks is not anything new to her. She has struggled with feeling angry with him, but also trying to do what’s best for the kids. She wants him to have the best relationship with the kids. Of course there are rules. Scott can’t show up drunk to see the kids.”

WATCH: What’s Bella Thorne Doing with Scott Disick? ‘Legit Nothing,’ She Claims — Despite Super Cuddly Pics Together

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star’s “wild behavior” could “cost him his family” — including his three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, 2.

Another Disick insider recently told PEOPLE that the Kardashian clan is “worried” about the star.

“He’s been scarily f—– up,” the insider said. “He needs to figure out what his next steps in life are. He’s just lost.”

However, the insider added that the Kardashian family just wants Disick “to get better” and that “none of the Kardashians look at him with hate” or would keep him from his kids.

While Kardashian — who split with Disick in 2015 — was also out and about in the French Riviera spending time with model Younes Bendjima, Disick was spotted cuddling with 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne.

“Kourtney thinks that the idea of Scott and Bella dating is embarrassing, particularly because she’s so young,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She also thinks Bella is a little trashy so the idea of the two of them dating definitely bothers her a bit.”

Disick was spotted with two other young women over the next two days – stylist Chloe Bartoli and blogger Maggie Petrova. He also kissed a mystery brunette a few days later and was seen romping around with 18-year-old model Sofia Richie over the weekend.

The reality star also enjoyed the company of another woman in Monaco. Disick and the mysterious blonde beauty got close on the deck of a yacht.

Disick returned to Los Angeles on Friday. A source told PEOPLE that it’s a good sign.

“He could have stayed in Europe if he wanted to,” the source said. “He has been partying for weeks, and it has been catching up to him. He is not 20 anymore and has complained that he is not feeling great. Usually L.A. is the place he returns to when he is ready to shape up.”