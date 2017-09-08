Blast from the past!

Scott Disick and Kris Humphries partied at the same New York City club on Wednesday night, Page Six reports.

According to the outlet, Disick (Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex) and Humphries (Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband) were both spotted at Marquee in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, though they kept their distance and didn’t interact.

Other celebrities reportedly in attendance included LeBron James, Iman Shumpert and Steve Stoute.

Earlier in the day, Disick, 34, was spotted at upscale Greek restaurant Milos with Kim, 36, and family friend Jonathan Cheban.

Kim infamously filed for divorce from Humphries, 32, after 72 days of marriage in 2011.

Most recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star (who is now married to Kanye West) opened up about the short-lived relationship in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in honor of the reality show’s upcoming 10th anniversary.

“There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety,” she recalled of the televised nuptials, which brought in 10.5 million viewers over two nights, reportedly the show’s highest-ever ratings.

“My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, ‘You don’t seem happy. You don’t have to go through with this.’ ”

“The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, ‘This isn’t it for you. Why don’t you go away and I’ll handle it?’ ” she continued. “I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone’s going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, ‘You have to stay married for a year,’ but I physically couldn’t do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down.”

“Think about this realistically: If it was for the show don’t you think we would have found someone that signed off?” she said. “Someone OK with getting married and getting divorced two months later? If it’s for a show don’t you think you’d want as little legal trouble as possible? This was real emotions, real feelings. People f— up.”