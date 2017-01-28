Pura Vida! Scott Disick Joins Kardashians and Jenners on Costa Rican Vacation

Scott Disick is enjoying the “pura vida” lifestyle!

On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that the Kardashian and Jenner family was jetting down to Costa Rica for a tropical vacation — but without Disick, 33, and Kanye West.

“Scott is still in the dog house from partying at Sundance,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Kourtney disinvited him.”

While at a Sundance Film Festival party, Disick was spotted sipping on vodka cocktails and chatting it up with a “very Kendall Jenner-like,” brunette, according to a source. “[She] hung on his every word,” the source said. “At a couple points in the night, he would briefly put his arm around her waist — but she seemed more into it than he was.”

But on Friday, it was revealed in a photo on Kourtney Kardashian‘s Snapchat that the father of three joined Kim Kardashian West and her two children — North, 3, and Saint, 1 — his three kids — Mason, 7, Penelope 4, and Reign, 2 — Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and her beau, Tyga (as well as his son, King) on the trip.

“Uncle Scott,” Kourtney, 37, captioned a photo of North with her arms around Disick’s neck.

A photo posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

A photo posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

Disick also documented the family trip on social media with a photo of Kourtney and their youngest child, Reign, seated in a helicopter.

“Mom,” he captioned the photo of Kourtney donning a one-piece bathing suit and jean shorts while adjusting Reign’s earphones.

Mom A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

#kourtneykardashian A photo posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

The pair ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015 after he was spotted cozying up to another woman. But in the year since the duo called it quits, they have remained committed to trying to make it work as they continue to co-parent their three children.

In November, PEOPLE reported that exes were once again living together — but Kourtney was being “cautious” with her heart.

“She got screwed over by Scott so many times in the past,” the source said. “Kourtney is still protecting herself.”